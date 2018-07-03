CSKA Sofia celebrates Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyasi on 27th birthday

CSKA Sofia have celebrated Ghana midfielder Edwn Gyasi who turned 27 on July 1.

The Ghanaian joined the Bulgarian outfit from Norwegian side Aalesund.

The midfielder joined the ambitious side with an aim of winning titles.

And the club has been celebrating the Ghanaian on the occasion of his 27th birthday.

The management of CSKA Sofia salute Edwin Gyasi on his 27th birthday," the club stated

"On his birthday we wish him health, luck and very happy moments with the red team."

The Ghana international has scored once in 10 appearances since joining.