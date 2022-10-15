Cukaricka star Samuel Owusu talks tough ahead of derby against Partizan 

Čukarička star Samuel Owusu hopes to score or register an assist in the derby against Partizan.

The Ghana international has been in fine form since returning to the Serbian side in the summer from Al-Fahya.

Samuel Owusu has been speaking ahead of the derby and is confident Čukarička can beat their city rivals in this league encounter.

"It's always a small derby, a duel between city rivals. And they are always difficult games for us, I believe also for Partizan. I watched our next rival against Cologne, they beat a team from the Bundesliga, from the top of European football. But we are all extremely motivated, you can see it in the previous training sessions, both with younger and older players.

"It is up to us more experienced ones to carry most of the load, but I would really like to praise the great young guys from Čukaricki. They are very talented, they work very well and they develop very well. They are already making a big contribution to the team's results, and they will also have a big test against Partizan - said Owusu",

He added: "It is clear to all of us that Crvena zvezda and Partizan are the biggest clubs in Serbia. Personally, I always play very well against them, and none of us needs additional motivation. I will try to contribute to the team again, whether with a goal, an assist, in some other way... Partizan did not start the season very well, but now they are really playing well, they are in top form. But, they are playing a derby against us, anything is possible. If I have to single out someone, it's definitely Ricardo and Natho, but there are many other very high-quality individuals".

The 26-year-old has scored one goal in 11 appearances for Čukarička this season.