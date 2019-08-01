Čukarički star Samuel Owusu disappointed after Europa League exit

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has expressed disappointment in Čukarički's exit from the Europa League after suffering a home defeat to Norwegian giants Molde.

The AFCON star could not inspire Čukarički to progress in the Europa League qualifiers after a 3-1 home defeat at home ended their campaign.

"We fought well but that is football for you. Europa League qualification just came to an end. Better days ahead," he posted on Twitter.

Owusu played the entire duration as the Serbian side suffered a heavy defeat to Norwegian side Molde.

After playing a 0-0 draw away in the first leg, Čukarički were hopeful upending their opponents in Serbia but that was not to be.

Two first half goals from Ohi Anthony Omoijuanfo and Magnus Wolff Eikrem gave the Norwegians the advantage.

And in the second half Erling Knudtzon added a third with 12 minutes remaining before the Serbs pulled one back on 90 minutes through Asmir Kajevic.