Čukarički star Samuel Owusu excited by maiden Black Stars call-up

Sensational Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu has expressed delight in earning his maiden call-up to the senior national team ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The 23-year old Čukarički winger was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates next month after an impressive season in Serbia.

"It means a lot to me to be named in the squad to represent the country," he told GHANASoccernet.com. "I was very happy and excited on that faithful day," he added after finding his name was part of the 29-man squad.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will prune the squad to 23 players for the Nations Cup next month and a very confident Owusu believes he will make the team to Egypt.

"I believe in myself and I will train very hard to get my play in the final 23," he said.

The speedy attacker featured in 32 games and scored seven times for his Serbian club as they qualify for next season's Europa league.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin