Čukarički star Samuel Owusu supports children in need in native Ghana

Published on: 30 July 2019

Čukarički winger Samuel Owusu has donated educational tools to kids back in his native Ghana.

The 23-year-old donated exercise books and valuable tools to kids of Adenta Amrahia, a suburb of Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The donation was made on his behalf by his father.

The youngster has already donated an unspecified amount of money to his former school  Effiduase L/A Primary and Junior High School in the Ashanti region.

The talented wideman has been linked with a big move to French giants Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.

He shone for Ghana on his Africa Cup of Nations debut in Egypt this summer.

 

