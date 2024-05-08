Current Ghana Premier League players are of high quality - Former Kotoko defender Eric Donkor

Former Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has challenged the prevailing notion that the current crop of players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) lack quality, asserting that they possess comparable abilities to legendary figures from the past.

In a recent interview with Akoma FM, Donkor pointed to midfielder Richmond Lamptey as a prime example of the high caliber of talent in today's GPL.

He suggested that Lamptey's performances for Kotoko and his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations reflect his quality, likening him to renowned players like Stephen Oduro.

Donkor argued that the perception of lower quality among current players is influenced by the shorter stints they spend in the local league before seeking opportunities abroad, unlike their predecessors who often spent more time domestically.

"While people may have fond memories of players like Malik Jabir, Stephen Oduro, and Charles Taylor because of their prolonged tenure in the league, it doesn't diminish the quality of today's players," Donkor explained. He emphasized that the current GPL players exhibit high levels of skill and talent, despite their shorter tenures.

Donkor acknowledged that players like Oduro may have had more time to establish themselves as household names due to their longer stays in the local league. However, he expressed concern about Lamptey's uncertain future at Kotoko and the potential impact on his legacy, should he depart the club.

Meanwhile, Kotoko has experienced a rollercoaster season in the 2023/24 GPL campaign, enduring a challenging period in the second round before recently regaining momentum with two wins and a draw in their last three matches.