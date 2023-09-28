Current Ghana Premier League players performing at their best - Jerry Akaminko 

Ghanaian defender Jerry Akaminko has shared his views on the present condition of the Ghana Premier League, underscoring that the current generation of players is operating at their utmost potential.

The former Black Stars defender highlighted a significant disparity in player quality between his era and the current one.

In an interview with africa-foot.com, Akaminko contemplated the situation, stating, "The maturity of the players then and now, obviously young players. But now they are playing at their capacity or level of whatever they will be."

He further emphasized the necessity of raising the league's standards, stressing the importance of equipping players to excel across a spectrum of standards and competitive levels.

Jerry Akaminko's insights offer valuable perspective on the ongoing transformation of Ghanaian football and the persistent efforts required to enhance the league's overall caliber and competitiveness.