Current Kotoko players can't attract fans to stadium - Wilberforce Mfum

Former Asante Kotoko star Wilberforce Mfum has voiced concerns about the current quality of players at the club, stating that they are unable to attract fans to the stadium.

Mfum, who was part of the Africa Cup of Nations-winning team in 1963, attributed Kotoko's recent poor performance to Coach Prosper Ogum's decision to sign lower-tier players.

Kotoko's disappointing run of form has seen them drop to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, prompting dissatisfaction among fans. Their recent defeat against Nations FC marked their fourth consecutive loss in the league, matching a 14-year-old record of futility.

Mfum, speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, criticized Coach Ogum for his recruitment strategy, suggesting that Kotoko needs top-class players who can fill the stadium with supporters, not lower-division players.

"If I held any capacity in the team, I wouldn't have agreed to this decision of the IMC," Mfum stated. "How can you lose five matches and still be at the helm of Kotoko?" he quizzed the backing of the coach amidst the poor run.

Mfum further questioned the extent of power given to Coach Ogum in player recruitment, expressing disappointment in the club's current roster and calling for Ogum's immediate dismissal.

"Kotoko deserves top-class players who can attract fans to the stadium, not lower-division players like we currently have," Mfum emphasised.

Despite mounting pressure from supporters for Ogum's removal, the club's management has expressed confidence in the coach's ability to turn the team's fortunes around. However, Mfum stressed the importance of immediate improvement and urged the club's management to take decisive action.

With their next league fixture against Bechem United looming, Kotoko faces a pivotal moment in their season. Ogum and his squad will be under pressure to deliver a positive result and regain the support of fans, as well as the respect of club legends like Mfum.