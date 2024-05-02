Curses await Hearts of Oak players – Dan Quaye issues dire warning amid relegation threat

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has issued a stark warning, suggesting that curses may befall the current players should the club face relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Despite their esteemed reputation as one of the continent's top teams historically, Hearts of Oak has endured a challenging season.

With four defeats in their last five games, they find themselves precariously positioned just four points above the relegation zone with six matches remaining in the season.

This season's struggles are not an anomaly, as the club has flirted with relegation in recent years. Quaye emphasized the importance of the players protecting the image of the former African champions.

"A curse will fall on these players if they carry on with their careless behaviour and let Hearts of Oak get relegated, as Hearts has never finished higher than tenth during our tenure," he asserted on Akoma FM.

He further remarked, "But these boys have ruined every successful record the team has had, so they need to make it right. On the other hand, we Ga's and Ashanti's will curse them if they choose to demote us."

"They need to take their work seriously because it is a direct result of their performance where we are today."

Drawing parallels with the demotion of Santos, a renowned Brazilian club, Quaye expressed concerns that his beloved club could suffer a similar fate.

Despite Hearts of Oak's illustrious history, having won the league 21 times, the FA Cup a record 12 times, and clinching the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup once each, they find themselves in a precarious situation this season.