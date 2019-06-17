Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia make move to snare up midfielder Isaac Cofie

Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia are interested in signing Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The 28-year-old gave a decent account of himself in his debut season with Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon.

He scored one goal in 25 league appearances.

Cofie is in the final leg of his initial two-year contract and Sporting Gijon will try to cash in if Apoel Nicosia meet his asking price.

The former Genoa player was linked with an exist during the winter transfer window but he issued a statement to quash it.