Midfielder Ema Boateng will remain with D.C. United for the 2020 MLS season, the club have announced.

The former Right to Dream Academy trainee is among 16 players that United exercised team-held options on.

The 25-year-old made just four appearances for United in the 2019 season after joining in August, 2019 from LA Galaxy.

He was acquired in exchange for US$ 250,000 Targeted Allocation Money

Boateng made 21 appearances for Galaxy-where he spent four years- before being trade to United.