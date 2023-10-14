D.C. United part ways with coach Wayne Rooney ahead of friendly against Medeama

D.C. United have made the decision to part ways with coach Wayne Rooney, ahead of their upcoming friendly match against Ghanaian champions Medeama.

Both parties have reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, and the club will have a temporary coach in place for the upcoming match.

Jason Levien, the CEO and Co-Chairman of D.C. United stated, "We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this."

Rooney, a Manchester United legend, was appointed as the head coach of the Black and Red on July 12, 2022. His tenure began after a two-year stint as the manager of Derby County in the English Championship.

D.C. United are set to face Medeama SC in a club friendly match at Audi Field on Saturday, October 14. This unique matchup between two historic teams is expected to be a celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C.