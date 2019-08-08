Dalian Yifang forward Emmanuel Boateng returns to training after minor injury setback

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has returned to training after a minor injury setback in Dalian Yifang's victory over Chongqin Lifan.

The inform attacker had to be taken off after 16 minutes in the club's 3-1 win over Chongqin in the Chinese Super League game last Friday.

Boateng was replaced with newly-signed Venezuelan ace Salomon Rondon - who went ahead to bag a brace for the side as they thump the hosts 3-1.

Manager Rafael Benitez could start the player in tomorrow's game against Jiangsu Sainty after partaking in full training with the rest of his teammates.

The arrival of the Spaniard has coincided with the former Levante attacker's return to form.

Boateng, who endured a difficult start at the club, has been impressive in front of goal after scoring 8 goals in 13 league games.