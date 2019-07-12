GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Dalian Yifang striker Emmanuel Boateng scores in fourth consecutive match in Chinese Super League win

Published on: 12 July 2019
Dalian Yifang striker Emmanuel Boateng scores in fourth consecutive match in Chinese Super League win
Emmanuel Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng scored for the fourth straight time in the Chinese Super League as Dalian Yifang edged Guangzhou R&F FC 3-2 at home on Friday night to tally seven goals.

The Ghana international netted in between Yannick Carrasco's brace at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

Guangzhou R&F FC got on the board after 19 minutes when Eran Zahavi converted a spot-kick.

Six minutes, Carrasco equalized with a penalty kick.

In the 52nd minute, Boateng gave Dalian Yifang the lead before Zahavi leveled in the 63rd minute.

Carrasco snatched the match-winner in the 73rd minute.

Emmanuel Boateng

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments