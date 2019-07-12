Dalian Yifang striker Emmanuel Boateng scores in fourth consecutive match in Chinese Super League win

Emmanuel Boateng scored for the fourth straight time in the Chinese Super League as Dalian Yifang edged Guangzhou R&F FC 3-2 at home on Friday night to tally seven goals.

The Ghana international netted in between Yannick Carrasco's brace at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

Guangzhou R&F FC got on the board after 19 minutes when Eran Zahavi converted a spot-kick.

Six minutes, Carrasco equalized with a penalty kick.

In the 52nd minute, Boateng gave Dalian Yifang the lead before Zahavi leveled in the 63rd minute.

Carrasco snatched the match-winner in the 73rd minute.