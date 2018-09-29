Dan Kwaku Yeboah confirms his appointment as PRO for Normalisation Committee

Renowned sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has confirmed his official appointment as the spokesperson for the FIFA/CAF Normalisation Committee.

The Committee was formed to cleanse Ghana football following the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' documentary.

However, the Committee has been without a spokesperson for the past two weeks.

Yeboah, who is also the head of sports at Peace FM was the spokesperson for the Liaison team.

And in an interview with Cape Coast based Okokroko FM, the award-winning sports journalist confirmed his appointment.

“l was call up to the committee’s office later today where they surprisingly handed to me a letter of appointment as PRO for the Normalization Committee.”

“I can’t hail my normalization committee appointment to my good work done but believes my short stint with the Liaison Team under Dr. Kofi Amoah as chairman who equally chairs the Normalization Committee got pleased with my output and followed suit to hand me this position.

“Meanwhile it wasn’t indicated in my appointment letter on the basics l was awarded this enviable position,” he added.