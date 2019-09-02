Dan Kwaku Yeboah launches scathing attack on Kofi Amoah claiming he snitched on Dua-Adonteng

Former spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah has revealed Dr Kofi Amoah recommended the removal of member Kofi Dua- Adonteng.

The lawyer was sacked from the committee by the world governing body and replaced by former Bayern Munich star Sammy Kuffuor to administer the game on temporary basis.

Insiders says poor performance was the result of the decision by FIFA to remove the legal brain from the committee after just six months in the position.

However Dua Adonteng was bitter about his eviction and always believed a key committee member was behind the decision to remove him from his $5,000 per month job.

And former spokesperson of the interim body, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has revealed the person behind his axing.

"Dr Amoah wrote to FIFA to sack lawyer Dua-Adonteng from the Normalisation Committee over poor performance,"

"I doubt whether the Normalisation Committee will be able to leave office by the end of September, because Congress has not even adopted the new statutes of the FA."

FIFA officials were also told that the lawyer lacks an understanding of basic football issues even though he has been involved in the running of one of the biggest clubs in Africa, Kotoko for years.