Dan Kweku Yeboah caught in BIG LIE over Black Stars - Kotoko friendly

The spokesperson of the FIFA Normalisation committee Dan Kweku Yeboah has been caught in a gargantuan lie after the FA confirmed a friendly with local giants Asante Kotoko.

Yeboah, who had been an avid critic of the former Ghana FA, claimed on Tuesday that no such friendly game will take place in Kumasi.

But the all-knowing Ghanaian journalist has been exposed badly after the Normalisation Committee, which he speaks for confirmed a friendly against Kotoko on Friday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The latest gaffe is the latest of series of blunders that have been committed by the spokesperson since assuming the role.

The Black Stars was due to play their West African neighbours in the qualifiers on Thursday but the game was rescinded due to the government of Sierra Leone's interference in the activities of the SLFA.

Following the cancellation of the game, coach Appiah will engage his players with a game against Asante Kotoko.

The 58 year old is expected to field most of his fringe players as he continues with the rebuilding of the national team.

The team will continue training in Kumasi today after several of the players arrived in the country for the game this week.

Ghana remains top of group F of the AFCON qualifiers after two games despite losing to Kenya last month in Nairobi.

The four times African Champions have three points but with a better goal advantage to their opponents.

By GHANAsoccernet.com Desk