Dan Owusu bemoans misfiring Ghana Premier League strikers

Bofoakwa Tano legend, Dan Owusu has lamented the inability of strikers in the Premier League to score more goals.

Owusu, a prolific striker in his playing days says he is unimpressed with the goal tally of top scorers at the end of the season. He attributes this to the unwillingness of players to ‘learn.’

The three-times leading goal scorer in the Ghana league told Kessben Sports: “Our players today, don’t want to learn. As a result, they panic in front of goal and waste chances. You have to learn if you want to get better with everything. I used to score between 24 and 28 goals each season. The goal scoring is poor and we have to take a careful look at that.”