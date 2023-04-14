Dan Owusu urges GFA to appoint striker's coach to solve goalscoring problem

Former Ghana international Dan Owusu has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to employ a striker's coach to help deal with Ghana's goalscoring woes, particularly for the Black Stars.

Black Stars have lacked firepower upfront since the absence of all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in 2019. The likes of Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams have struggled to produce goals, with both failing to score at the World Cup in Qatar, resulting in an early for the four-time African champions.

This has prompted Dan Owusu, a prolific striker in his playing days to call on the GFA to recruit a coach who would take care of goalscoring in the national team.

“It will be prudent to get a striker's coach in the Black Stars team. Truth be told, the team lack firepower upfront and it is about time we turn attention to some former strikers to help solve the team’s goal-scoring problems,” he told Bryt FM.

“When you go to Europe, they use to employ strikers coach but that is not happening in Ghana and other African countries which is bad.

"We are the resource persons to the national team because we’ve been there before, Ghana has produced top strikers like myself, Willie Klutse, and George Alhassan, and these are the people who could have helped the various national teams in terms of scoring.”

“We have the likes of Asamoah Gyan and others who are not playing, I think it is about time we tap into their ideas to help solve this scoring problem,” he said.