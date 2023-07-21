Dan Quaye accuses Hearts of Oak management of conflict of interest in player recruitment

Ghana football legend Dan Quaye has alleged that Hearts of Oak's leadership sign players based on their preference over that of coaches because such players are owned by them.

His comments follow the signing of Kelvin Osei Asibey who has joined the club from Eleven Wonders despite the absence of a coach at the club.

The Phobians are yet to appoint a new head coach following the departure of interim coach, David Ocloo who replaced Slavko Matic midway through last season.

With the 2023/24 Ghana football season set to get underway in September later this year, the Phobians have made their first signing and are expected to make more signings.

Quaye believes the management who are involved in negotiations for recruits are doing so to avoid any contrary suggestions from the yet-to-be-appointed coach.

“Signing players without a substantive coach won’t help Hearts of Oak. It’s on Social Media and everyone is aware of it. There should be a coach before signing players. How can board members sign players? The biggest problem at Hearts of Oak is player recruitment,” Dan Quaye told Accra-based Mothers FM.

“The management members are looking for a coach they can dictate for and interfere in his selections. How can you enter the dressing room to dictate for a coach during our time? This is how things will go if they continue dictating for the coaches.

“They need experience players because is not easy to wear Hearts of Oak jersey. As a player, you will always panic when you see the crowd before a game against Asante Kotoko during our time. But how can you sign someone after playing half season? You will fail at Hearts of Oak if you are not bold.

“Every management member at Hearts of Oak is having his player. The problem can be solved if those leaders are gone. They know themselves and it is the biggest problem of the club. It will be difficult to get a player who can stay if they don’t tackle it,” he ended.