Dan Quaye confident of Hearts of Oak victory against Kotoko

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has expressed his confidence that the Phobians will triumph over Asante Kotoko in the much-anticipated Super Clash this Sunday.

The two most prestigious clubs in Ghanaian football will face off at the Baba Yara Stadium on May 26, 2024, as part of matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

Despite the historical significance of the fixture, both teams are currently struggling with form, with Kotoko recently losing to Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak narrowly defeated by Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"Ghana football is in tatters. Prior to a Super Clash like this some years ago, you would feel the euphoria in town. Taxi drivers would use either Hearts of Oak or Kotoko flags or stickers on their cars, which would indicate to even a foreigner that there’s a big game coming on," Quaye said.

Despite the current form of both teams, Quaye believes that the unique nature of the Super Clash means that any team can win on the day. "The performance of the two clubs has dwindled this season. But in a Super Clash, there’s no form guide. Anyone can win despite being in poor form," he remarked.

"One key thing about the Super Clash is there’s always pressure on the home team, which makes it easier for the away side. I’m 100% sure that Hearts of Oak will win on Sunday by hook or crook," Quaye confidently predicted.

As the game approaches, Asante Kotoko currently sit in 10th position with 40 points, while Hearts of Oak is in 12th place with 38 points after 30 matches.