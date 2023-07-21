Dan Quaye criticises Hearts of Oak leadership over player recruitment

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's leadership for signing players without a substantive head coach.

The Ghanaian club are currently without a coach but recently made the signing of defender Kelvin Osei Asibey from Eleven Wonders.

In an interview with Accra-based Mothers FM, Quaye voiced his frustration and pointed out player recruitment as the primary issue affecting his former club.

He believes that signing players without a coach in place is not beneficial for the team and criticized the involvement of board members in player signings.

"The biggest problem at Hearts of Oak is player recruitment," Dan Quaye stated. He also raised concerns about the interference of management members in the coach's selections and decisions. Quaye emphasised the importance of having an experienced coach who can handle the pressure of managing the team effectively.

He further stressed the need for experienced players in the squad, especially considering the high expectations and pressure associated with wearing the Hearts of Oak jersey. Quaye recalled the intense rivalry with Asante Kotoko during his playing days and how the crowd's presence could be intimidating.

According to Quaye, the management members at Hearts of Oak seem to have their own preferences when it comes to signing players, leading to internal conflicts and issues within the club. He believes that resolving this problem requires the removal of certain leaders within the club.

"The problem can be solved if those leaders are gone. It will be difficult to get a player who can stay if they don't tackle it," he concluded.