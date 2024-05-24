Dan Quaye: Ex-GPL star reveals why Hearts of Oak would beat Kotoko in Super Clash

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has asserted that Asante Kotoko may succumb to pressure when they face the Phobians in the highly-anticipated Super Clash.

The Porcupine Warriors will face their fiercest rivals on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Stadium in a pivotal clash that could define their fate in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Despite both teams struggling with form, the match remains a marquee fixture. The Porcupine Warriors recently lost to Berekum Chelsea, while Hearts of Oak succumbed to a narrow defeat to Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Quaye emphasised that despite the current form of both teams, the unique nature of the Super Clash means that any team can win on the day. He further noted that the added pressure faced by the home team in such fixtures could work to Hearts of Oak's advantage.

“The performance of the two clubs has dwindled this season. But in a Super Clash, there’s no form guide. Anyone can win despite being in poor form,” he stated.

“One key thing about the Super Clash is there’s always pressure on the home team, which makes it easier for the away side. I’m 100% sure that Hearts of Oak will win on Sunday by hook or crook,” Quaye confidently predicted.

As the game approaches, Asante Kotoko currently sit in 10th position with 40 points, while Hearts of Oak is in 12th place with 38 points after 30 matches.