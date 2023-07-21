Dan Quaye reacts to Gladson Awako's departure reports

Former Ghanaian international, Dan Quaye has expressed his displeasure with reports suggesting that Hearts of Oak are set to part ways with Gladson Awako.

Several reports on Thursday morning stated that the midfielder had agreed to leave the Phobians after spending two seasons having joined from Great Olympics.

The midfielder however refuted the reports in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM indicating that he was looking forward to working with a new coach.

However, Dan Quaye believes, it will be very wrong for the club to allow the departure of an experienced player in any way.

According to him, Awako is one of the experienced players who could help the club rise back on their feet.

“What has Awako done? He is a senior player on the team. He has the right to speak up if things are not going well. The problem at Hearts of Oak is the current management. They won’t allow someone to show them the way. Sacking experienced players from the team is not the right decision. The inexperience at Hearts of Oak is too much,” Dan Quaye stated in an interview with Mothers FM as quoted by Ghanasportspage.

Awako had a rough season last year, having been plagued by numerous injuries. He made only 12 appearances for Hearts in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians concluded the season in 12th place with 46 points from 34 matches, scoring 32 goals and conceding 37 times.