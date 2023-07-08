Dan Quaye says he wanted Hearts of Oak relegated to Division One

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has revealed that he wished the club had been demoted to Division One to learn their lessons following their dismal showing in last season's Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak were narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the Ghana Premier League as they drew with Betrekum Chelsea to finish 12th on the league log.

The former Great Olympics player feels that if Hearts of Oak had been relegated last season, the club's administrators would have been forced to make changes.

He added that fundamental issues at the team must be addressed, and the club's catastrophic situation will not alter unless something drastic happens.

“I’d have been happy if Hearts had gone on relegation to Division One last season. That would have sent a lesson for our leaders to learn sense “, Quaye told Accra-based Happy FM.

He also stated that it would have been ideal for the Phobians to get Annor Walker to fill the current void left by Serbian coach Slavko Matic who failed to complete the season with the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

However, Walker rather joined club rivals Great Olympics after parting ways with Samartex.

Dan Quaye joined Hearts of Oak from Accra Great Olympics in 1999 and left a decade later having won all there was to win during his stint with the club.