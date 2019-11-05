Dancehall king Shatta Wale discloses how André Ayew contributed to his success story

King of African dancehall Shatta Wale has revealed how he was advised on money management by Ghana captain André Ayew.

According to the controversial artiste, the street of Accra was his life of hustle thereby depicting someone who had no clue about how to properly manage his finances until he came in contact with the under 20 world cup winner.

The ‘Be Afraid’ crooner took to his IG page to eulogize the Swansea forward for the role he played his success story.

“The streets of Accra was my life of hustle until I met you and you advise me on how to save money and spend money. All you told me is working bro…my legend, my star”

