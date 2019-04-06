Albert Adomah scores as Aston Villa record sixth consecutive Championship wins

Ghana forward Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for Aston Villa in their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday.

The Villans went into the game with bags full on confidence after taking a giant step in their bid to win promotion following five successive wins.

But they were dealt a big blow with just 7 minutes on the clock after Gary Hooper put the hosts ahead with a simple finish.

However, Villa came back strongly and quickly equalized through John McGinn in the 22nd minute.

As Villa went in search of the three points, manager Dean Smith replaced Andre Green with Albert Adomah in the 71st minute.

The move paid in the 92nd minute as Adomah broke the hearts of Wednesday with a smart finish. The Ghanaian shot bounced off of Keiren Westwood in the Wednesday goal and rolled against the roof of the net.

The 31-year-old celebrated the goal with a trademark dance as the Birmingham-based side run away with yet another three points.

Adomah has registered two assists and scored three goals in 30 league appearances as Villa climb to 5th on the table with 63 points after 40 matches.