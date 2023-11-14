Dani Alves to stand trial for alleged sexual assault in Spain

Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves is set to stand trial in Spain over allegations of sexual assault.

The 40-year-old has been in prison without bail since January following his arrest over an incident at a Barcelona nightclub in December.

Alves denies the claims, asserting that the encounter was consensual.

A Barcelona court has determined that there are sufficient grounds for Dani Alves to face trial, responding to requests from the public prosecutor and the woman's lawyer.

The court stated, "The statements of the alleged victim and the witnesses' statements and experts' reports that appear in the case must be considered as sufficient for this purpose, without prejudice to the final outcome following the plenary phase."

Alves, who played 408 times for Barcelona and won multiple league titles and Champions Leagues, was formally indicted by a Spanish judge in August.

A trial date has not yet been set. In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault, and convictions can result in prison sentences ranging from four to 15 years.

It's worth noting that Alves's most recent club, Mexican side Pumas UNAM, terminated his contract in January amid the legal proceedings.