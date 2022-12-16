Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and others warned to renew club contracts or stay out of Black Galaxies

A number of players, including Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, have reportedly been told to renew their expiring contracts with their respective clubs in order to avoid being kicked out of the Black Galaxies.

The Ghana Football Association is said to have sent the strong message to the players to ensure that they are all contracted to local clubs before the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) begins in January.

Players whose contracts have expired or are about to expire have been asked by GFA to renew, as well as players who plan to travel abroad before CHAN would be kicked out of the Black Galaxies.

Barnieh, who performed admirably in the qualifiers, may be affected by the latest directive because his contract with Hearts of Oak is set to expire at the end of the month and neither party has reached an agreement.

Negotiations have been halted because the player's camp is allegedly making unreasonable demands that the Phobians are unwilling to meet.

Hearts of Oak have been advised to let Barnieh go, but they do not want to lose the striker for free, having helped him develop into a fine player who was named to Ghana's World Cup squad in 2022.