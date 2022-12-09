Daniel Afriyie Barnieh: Club Consult Africa insist forward is committed to Hearts of Oak

Club Consult Africa- the agency that represent Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says the forward remains their bona fide property but remains committed to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The drama surrounding the player's future at the club has gained inches in the local media with the forward's current deal set to expire on December 17.

The 21-year-old has been reluctant to renew his contract after the club failed to meet his financial demands.

The Ghana international has rejected Hearts of Oak advances for a renewal after the club failed to reach a deal for the past 12 months.

Multiple reports in the Ghanaian media claim the talented forward has decided to run down his deal and leave for free this month.

He has offers from across Europe, but it is believed he prefers a switch to the Norwegian Premier League, it has been claimed.

But the player's agency Club Africa Consult has moved to water down on the growing controversy and insist the player is still committed to the former Africa champions.

.@DanielBarnieh is and remains a contracted client of Club Consult Africa Limited. We urge the public to ignore any publications associating the player to any other agency. The player is still contracted and committed to @HeartsOfOakGH. All future contractual negotiations….. pic.twitter.com/YYJvD2c97P — Club Consult Africa (@ClubConsultAfr) December 9, 2022

The former Rahimo forward is the biggest name on the domestic scene having featured for Ghana's Under-20, Under-23 and Black Galaxies.

Conversations between the Accra club and the representatives of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations winner has hit a snag as he nears exit.

If a deal is not reached in the next one week, the hugely talented forward will leave the club on a free transfer.

Afriyie Barnieh has been the poster boy of the Phobians for the past two seasons, earning him a call-up to the country's national teams from the Under-20, Olympic team, Black Galaxies and the Black Stars.

Despite not featuring for the Black Stars as Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage, the forward has received multiple offers from several stellar clubs in Europe.