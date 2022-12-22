Daniel Afriyie Barnieh earns Hearts of Oak 170,000 Euros from 2022 World Cup

Hearts of Oak will be smiling to the bank after forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh earned the club around 170,000 Euros following his participation at the World Cup.

The forward, who is on the verge of leaving the club, spent three weeks with the Black Stars in Qatar as a player of Hearts of Oak.

And as per FIFA's financial compensation to clubs for releasing their players for the tournament in Qatar, a player earns 9520 Euros a day.

Having stayed with the Black Stars team from Abu Dhabi to Doha, Hearts of Oak will receive 170,000 for allowing their player to join the national team.

Barnieh featured in the pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi, impressing fans of the Black Stars.

However, the former Ghana U20 captain failed to make an appearance at the World Cup as he watched all three games from the bench.

He is currently with the Black Galaxies team ahead of the CHAN tournament in Algeria.