Daniel Afriyie Barnieh leaves FC Zurich after mutual contract termination

FC Zurich have announced the departure of Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

The 24-year-old made 50 appearances for the Swiss side, scoring two league goals during his time at the club. His departure ends a challenging spell in Switzerland, and he is now a free agent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barnieh joined Zurich in January 2023 after an impressive run with Hearts of Oak, where he played a key role in the club’s domestic double triumph in 2021. His standout performances in the Ghana Premier League earned him a call-up to Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, although he did not feature in the tournament.

Now unattached, the former Phobian will hope to revive his career, with potential interest expected from clubs across Europe and Africa, given his talent and international exposure.