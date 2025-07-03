Daniel Afriyie Barnieh mutually terminates contract with Swiss club FC Zurich

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has mutually parted ways with FC Zurich.

The former Hearts of Oak forward leaves the club after two-and-a-half years in Zurich, where he made 50 appearances and scored two goals.

"FC Zurich announces that Ghanaian striker Daniel Afriyie is leaving the city club. His contract has been terminated by mutual consent. Daniel Afriyie came to Zurich from his native Ghana in January 2023. In his two and a half years at FC Zurich, he made 50 competitive appearances for the first team, scoring two goals and providing four assists," wrote the club on their official website.

FC Zurich also wished the Ghana international the best on his next move.

"FC Zurich thanks Daniel Afriyie for his commitment and wishes him all the best for the future!" added the club.

Afriyie Barnieh is now a free agent and could join the club of his choice in the transfer window.