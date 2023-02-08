Daniel Afriyie Barnieh pens emotional message to Hearts of Oak fans 

Former Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnie has penned down an emotional farewell message to the fans of the club.

The 21-year-old leaves Hearts of Oak to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Afriyie Barnie had a stellar campaign with The Phobians in the three seasons he spent at the club.

Barnie won one Ghana Premier League title and two FA Cup titles in the domestic leagues.

Playing for Hearts of Oak saw him progress through the ranks of the junior national teams from the Black Starlets to the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

In a post on his social media page, the AFCON U-20 champion sent a heart warming message to thank the supporters for the support.