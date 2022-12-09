Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ‘reaches a stalemate’ in Hearts of Oak contract extension talks, deal expires December 17

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is struggling to agree a new contract at the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 21-year-old Ghana international has eight days left on his current deal.

Afriyie Barnieh has been discussing his future with the Ghanaian giants for the past one year but there is yet to be a major breakthrough in the negotiations.

GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can report that talks have reached a stalemate.

The two parties have been unable to reach an agreement after the player's market value skyrocketed following his involvement with the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With a number of stellar clubs abroad queuing for the signature of the talented forward, his representatives are holding onto to cash in with Hearts of Oak struggling to keep up to the player's demand.

The former Rahimo forward is the biggest name on the domestic scene having featured for Ghana's Under-20, Under-23 and Black Galaxies.

Conversations between the Accra club and the representatives of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations winner has hit a snag as he nears exit.

If a deal is not reached in the next one week, the hugely talented forward will leave the club on a free transfer.

Afriyie Barnieh has been the poster boy of the Phobians for the past two seasons, earning him a call-up to the country's national teams from the Under-20, Olympic team, Black Galaxies and the Black Stars.

Despite not featuring for the Black Stars as Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage, the forward has received multiple offers from several stellar clubs in Europe.