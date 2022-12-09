Daniel Afriyie Barnieh set to leave Hearts of Oak for FREE

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will leave the Ghanaian powerhouse for nothing with his current deal set to expire in eight days, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Phobians will not get a dime after struggling to keep hold of their talisman.

Afriyie Barnieh's contract is set to run out on December 17 and the Ghanaian giants have realized they will not be able to hold onto the star player.

The Ghana international has rejected Hearts of Oak advances for a renewal after the club failed to reach a deal for the past 12 months.

Multiple reports in the Ghanaian media claim the talented forward has decided to run down his deal and leave for free this month.

He has offers from across Europe, but it is believed he prefers a switch to the Norwegian Premier League, it has been claimed.

The former Rahimo forward is the biggest name on the domestic scene having featured for Ghana's Under-20, Under-23 and Black Galaxies.

Conversations between the Accra club and the representatives of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations winner has hit a snag as he nears exit.

If a deal is not reached in the next one week, the hugely talented forward will leave the club on a free transfer.

Afriyie Barnieh has been the poster boy of the Phobians for the past two seasons, earning him a call-up to the country's national teams from the Under-20, Olympic team, Black Galaxies and the Black Stars.

Despite not featuring for the Black Stars as Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage, the forward has received multiple offers from several stellar clubs in Europe.