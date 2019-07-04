Daniel Amartey begins preseason with Leicester as he nears full fitness

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has began preseason with Leicester City as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Leicester City defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the Foxes 1-1 draw with West Ham United last October, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The injury setback also ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Egypt.

However, the ex-Copenhagen guardsman has started physical work with the 2015/16 Premier League Champions as they gear up for the upcoming campaign.

Amartey was an integral member of the Leicester team under French manager Claude Puel before the unfortunate injury.

He has to work his way into the team under Brendan Rogers who took over after the sacking of Claude Puel.