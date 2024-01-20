Daniel Amartey: Besiktas defender blacks out Black Stars contents on social media amid tension over AFCON no-show

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has deleted all national team-related posts from his Instagram handle ahead of Ghana's crucial game against Mozambique.

The Besiktas centre-back has not played for the Black Stars at the tournament, sitting on the bench for the games against Cape Verde and Egypt.

It is unclear why the 29-year-old will remove photos and videos of himself with the national team from social media.

However, information reaching GHANASoccernet reveals the defender has been left frustrated by his lack of game time.

The former Leicester City defender featured in most of the games during the qualifiers but seems to have lost his starting position to Mohammed Salisu, who just returned to the squad after a lengthy lay-off.

Amartey has been a regular member of the team since making his Ghana debut in 2015, and has 52 appearances for the national team.

The Black Stars need a win on Monday to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.