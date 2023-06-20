Daniel Amartey: Brendan Rodgers eyes former Leicester City defender for Celtic

Brendan Rodgers, who is set to make a return as the manager of Celtic, is already considering his former players at Leicester City to strengthen the squad at Parkhead, according to TEAMtalk.

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey, who previously worked with Rodgers at Leicester, is reportedly being considered as his potential first signing.

Amartey, who spent eight seasons at Leicester City, featured in 145 matches for the Foxes before leaving the club at the end of his contract this season. His versatility to provide cover in both defence and midfield makes him an appealing prospect for Celtic.

Although Amartey has been in discussions with clubs in Turkey regarding a possible move, there has also been interest in him from Saudi Arabia.

However, recent reports suggest that Celtic is now in contention to secure his services, with the Scottish club reportedly preparing to contact the player's agent.

Following his departure from Leicester in April, Rodgers initially planned to take a break from the game. However, sources indicate that he is now eager to bring in Amartey to bolster Celtic's defensive options.

The 28-year-old versatile player is currently a free agent.