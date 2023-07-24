Daniel Amartey consulted Ghanaian Stars Boateng and Mensah before joining Besiktas

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey recently completed his transfer to Turkish club Besiktas and revealed that he sought advice from fellow Ghanaian midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Bernard Mensah before making the move.

Both Boateng and Mensah have previously featured for Besiktas and provided valuable insights to Amartey ahead of his transfer. The 28-year-old signed a two-year contract with Besiktas as a free agent.

"I am very happy to be here. Beşiktaş Stadium is a beautiful stadium and I can't wait to play. My friends have said very positive things about the club. I had the opportunity to play against them in England. I know how they play. Now we will fight in the same team with Rachid Ghezzal. It will be a good opportunity for us. We had a good friendship with Rachid Ghezzal in Leicester. As I said before, I spoke to him. I called him and got information about the club. I am happy to meet him again. I am happy to be here. I think Beşiktaş fans will enjoy watching me," Amartey said about his move to Besiktas.

When asked about his preferred position on the field, Amartey stated, "In my career, I played in the positions of centre-back, right-back, and defensive midfielder. But I don't care where I play. I respect my coach's decision, I will play wherever he wants me to play."

Amartey also confirmed the news about gifting a car to a person who helped him during his childhood in Ghana. "Yes, this news is true. He was my Football coach in Ghana when I was 12. He was a good person because it's very difficult for someone to help you in Africa. He helped me a lot when I was young, he did everything he could. That's why I gave him a car," he replied.

Amartey's move to Besiktas marks a new chapter in his career, and he is eager to make an impact at the Turkish club after parting ways with Leciesetr Cty where he spent eight years.