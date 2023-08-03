Daniel Amartey: Debut goal delight for Ghana defender as Besiktas triumph in Conference League

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey made an instant impact by coming off the bench to score a crucial debut goal for Besiktas on Thursday.

The defender's contribution proved pivotal as Besiktas secured a significant first-leg victory against Albania's KF Tirana in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday.

Introduced shortly after halftime, Amartey wasted no time in making his mark. Just 11 minutes into his appearance, he broke the deadlock with a well-executed header from close range.

Besiktas continued to assert their dominance, adding a second goal to solidify their lead. Despite concluding the game with 10 players, they were undoubtedly elated with the outcome, which positions them favourably to progress to the next round of the competition.

This match marked Amartey's maiden outing for Besiktas since his summer transfer. Joining the club as a free agent, he inked a three-year contract following his departure from Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League.

Amartey's debut goal not only showcases his ability to make an immediate impact but also highlights his seamless integration into the Besiktas squad.