Daniel Amartey faces 6-8 weeks on sidelines after successful surgery

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is set to be out for 6-8 weeks after undergoing a successful surgery on his broken ankle.

The former FC Copenhagen star was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after suffering the bad injury to his ankle during Leicester City's premier league game with West Ham United.

Leicester manager Puel said: "I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination."

Amartey has made nine appearances for the Foxes this season, starring more at the right back position.