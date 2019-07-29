Daniel Amartey makes injury return in Leicester's preseason draw against Rotherham United

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey looks set for the start of the new season after featuring in Leicester City's draw against Rotherham United.

The midfielder climbed off the bench in the second half to help the Foxzes to a 2-2 draw in the preseason friendly.

Amartey had not played a game since picking up an injury in their 1-1 draw against West Ham in October last year.

However, after months on the sidelines, the Ghana international has been cleared fit ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Kelechi Ihenacho scored a double for the Premier League side but it was not enough as the Millers scored late to draw.

Carlton Morris and Michael Ihiekwe were the scorers for Rotherham United.