GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Daniel Amartey named in Besiktas squad for Club Brugge clash after injury recovery

Published on: 20 September 2023
Daniel Amartey named in Besiktas squad for Club Brugge clash after injury recovery

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been included in Besiktas' squad for the Europa Conference League group opener against Belgium giants Club Brugge.

The former Leicester City defender, who was making an injury comeback after missing the international break, travelled with the team to Belgium.

Amartey is expected to start as the Turkish outfit seek a positive result on the road in Europe.

The 28-year-old has made six appearances and scored a goal for the club since joining in the summer transfer window as a free agent. He moved to Turkey after eight years with English club Leicester City.

Meanwhile, compatriot Dennis Odoi is also expected to line up for Club Brugge on Thursday night.

Below is Besiktas' squad for the game:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more