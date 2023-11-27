"Daniel Amartey needs time"- Former Ghana defender John Boye tells Besiktas fans

Former Black Stars centre-back, John Boye has called on fans of Turkish giants Besiktas to give Ghanaian defender Dabiel Amartey time to settle in the Turkish Super Lig.

Amartey joined Besiktas in the summer transfer window after leaving English club Leicester City.

However, injuries have plagued the start to his career in Turkey, making only six appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, Boye enjoyed his time in Turkey while playing for Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor believes Amartey will come good with time.

"Daniel Amartey, I think he is a good actor and a good person. I know it. I think he will get used to Turkish football. People in Turkey have different styles of football players. When you play in Turkey, you have to show them that you kill yourself on the field," he told Spor Arena.

"The fans in Sivasspor and Kayseri Erciyesspor loved me very much because they saw me struggling in defense. Fans will also get used to Amartey. I think Amartey is a very talented and good actor. Amartey needs to be given some time. If they just have a little patience, everything will be better for Amartey," he added.

Amartey is currently unavailable after sustaining an injury during the World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.