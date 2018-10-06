Daniel Amartey plays full throttle in Leicester City's defeat to Everton

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey lasted the entire duration as ten man Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Everton in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international, who has been on a run of consistent form was in the thick of affairs but attracted a caution in the half hour mark.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunning second-half strike gave Everton a 2-1 win against 10-man Leicester, after Wes Morgan was sent-off for the second time in three league games.

Brazilian forward Richarlison had put Everton ahead on seven minutes with a close-range volley, set up by some wonderful trickery by Bernard, who was making his first Premier League start since his summer move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Just before half-time Ricardo Pereira scored a deserved equaliser for Leicester which came from an Everton corner.

The Portuguese full-back led a counter-attack exchanging passes with Kelechi Iheanacho and then left Toffees defender Jonjoe Kenny on the floor as he twisted and turned inside the box before firing in at Jordan Pickford's near post, the final touch coming off the England keeper.

Leicester continued to push for an equaliser after Sigurdsson's goal and deep into injury time, with Schmeichel joining the attack for a corner, Daniel Amartey missed a free header from close range.

Everton have their first back-to-back wins this season and their first away win, to move up to 10th, while Leicester are in ninth.