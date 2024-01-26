GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Daniel Amartey reaffirms commitment to Black Stars despite AFCON setback

Published on: 26 January 2024
Daniel Amartey reaffirms commitment to Black Stars despite AFCON setback
FUSSBALL WM 2022 VORRUNDE GRUPPE H Portugal - Ghana 24.11.2022 Daniel Amartey Ghana *** FOOTBALL WORLD CUP 2022 PRE-ROUND GROUP H Portugal Ghana 24 11 2022 Daniel Amartey Ghana

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving his country and giving his best to the Black Stars despite the team's setback at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The centre-back was part of Ghana’s squad for the 2023 AFCON tournament, where unfortunately, the Black Stars were eliminated at the end of the group stage.

Despite not starting in any of the three games for Ghana, Amartey expressed that this is not an issue for him. He emphasised his love for Ghana and stated his readiness to contribute in any capacity to help the national team.

The former Leicester City player issued an apology to Ghanaians and expressed gratitude for their support during the group stage games at the 2023 AFCON.

“I love Ghana and whenever I am invited, I will come and play. We thank Ghanaians for supporting us. We are sorry things didn’t go as we wanted. All we can say is we thank them for supporting us,” said Daniel Amartey on Happy FM.

Ghana is currently in the process of searching for a new coach after parting ways with Chris Hughton following the disappointing performance in the AFCON tournament.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more