Daniel Amartey reveals heartfelt reason behind car gift to Ghanaian coach

Former Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey recently made headlines when he gifted a brand-new car to a Ghanaian coach as a token of appreciation for the kindness and guidance he received during his early football career.

The heartwarming act of generosity took place in February 2023 and has now been confirmed by Amartey himself.

In an interview after signing with Turkish club Besiktas, Amartey shared the touching backstory behind the gesture. He revealed that the coach played a pivotal role in his football journey when he was just 12 years old.

Grateful for the support and encouragement he received during his formative years, Amartey felt compelled to express his gratitude in a meaningful way and thus decided to gift the coach a car.

"He was my football coach in Ghana when I was 12. That is why I bought him the car. He was a good person because it is very difficult for someone to help you in Africa. He helped me a lot when I was young, he did everything he could. That's why I gave him a car," Amartey revealed.

Now focused on his new chapter with Besiktas, Amartey expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team's success. He stated his readiness to play in any position on the field, aiming to help Besiktas secure victories and compete for trophies in the Turkish league.