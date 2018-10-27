GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 October 2018
Daniel Amartey suffers HORRIFIC injury in Leicester City stalemate with West Ham United
Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey could face a long spell on the treatment table after suffering an injury during Leicester City 1-1 stalemate against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Hammers got their noses in front on the 30th minute mark through Paraguayan international Fabian Balbuena to silence the Foxes home fans.

However, Claude Puel's men grabbed a point after Wilfred Ndidi's later long range drive.

The disaster struck deep into injury time as Daniel Amartey picked up a horrific leg injury.

The defender was tracking back and he challenges Antonio. His boot looked to stick in the ground and his foot came up in a horrible position, facing sideways. It was truly grim.

Comments

