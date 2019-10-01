Daniel Amartey to depart Leicester City in January

Daniel Amartey will be allowed to leave Leicester City in January if suitors come for his services according to reports.

The Ghana defender came close to leaving the King Power stadium in the summer when Turkish side Trabzonspor showed interest in signing him but the deal fell through.

Amartey has since been in limbo as he has become surplus to requirements to manager Brendan Rodgers.

He has only made the match squad only once this season and has not played a single minute for the Foxes in all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old versatile player has made 64 appearances for Leicester City since joining from FC Copenhagen in 2016, scoring and creating two goals.